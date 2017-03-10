Crestwood NJHS Students Pack ‘Troop It Forward’ Boxes For Soldiers Overseas

Crestwood Middle School’s National Junior Honor Society recently visited the Forgotten Soldiers Outreach facility in Lake Worth to help pack “Troop it Forward” boxes of much-needed items being sent to soldiers overseas.

The boxes that these students packed are going to military firefighters who are in great need of personal hygiene products and snacks. The group also brought $500 to help cover postage to send the boxes.

The “Troop it Forward” program was started by Forgotten Soldiers to ensure that all soldiers receive something at mail-call time.

The “Troop it Forward” boxes go into larger boxes, and the directions are for the soldier receiving the larger box to give the small box to someone who has not received any mail. This way, all soldiers will receive something.

“The students were very impacted by the efforts of Forgotten Soldiers, because they did not realize just how many soldiers do not have support from home,” said Christopher Raos, the group’s sponsor.

ABOOVE: Students from Crestwood Middle School’s National Junior Honor Society pack “Troop it Forward’ boxes.

Share this: Email

Facebook

Twitter



Schools