Royal Palm Bach High School held its third annual Cruisin’ with the Wildcats Car Show on Saturday, Feb. 25. The event was a fundraiser for the school’s Parent Teacher Student Organization (PTSO) and was sponsored by the Asphalt Angels Car Club. The event was put together in part to raise money for a new scrolling LED sign that will go at the high school’s entrance. PHOTOS BY JACK LOWENSTEIN

Share this: Email

Facebook

Twitter



Around Town Featured Royal Palm Beach Schools