Dance Marathon A Huge Success At PBCHS

Palm Beach Central High School’s National Honor Society hosted its fifth Dance Marathon to benefit the UF Health Children’s Miracle Network hospital on Feb. 25. After eight hours of dancing, the students, staff, University of Florida guests and miracle families in attendance were thrilled when the fundraising total of $38,680.17 was revealed. Palm Beach Central students have raised more than $127,000 for the Children’s Miracle Network over the past five years. Kudos to the National Honor Society members and their sponsor, Alex Cordeiro.

