David Crohan In Concert On March 21

By at March 10, 2017 | 12:04 am | Print

Legendary local pianist David Crohan will lend his extraordinary talents at the piano during a performance of “The Best of David Crohan” as part of the Kretzer Piano Music Foundation’s monthly “Music for the Mind” concert series on Tuesday, March 21. The Lighthouse for the Blind of the Palm Beaches will benefit from this concert at the Harriet Himmel Theater at CityPlace.

Without sight since infancy, Crohan became a wizard at the piano. His uncanny talent, wit and versatility make him the consummate entertainer. As one of the most versatile pianists performing today, Crohan crosses the traditional boundaries between classical and jazz music with ease and sophistication. His performances have aroused admiration throughout the country. He has performed for Billy Joel, James Taylor, Carly Simon, four First Ladies of the United States, Rose Kennedy’s 100th birthday and now regularly holds his audience spellbound at Cafe L’Europe in Palm Beach.

Proceeds from the March 21 concert will benefit Lighthouse for the Blind’s children’s programs, offering services and year-round activities for babies and children who are blind or visually impaired.

“Our kids are so fortunate to benefit from this annual concert,” Director of Vision Services Mary Allen said. “We are grateful to Kathi Kretzer and David Crohan for all they do to support our organization.”

General admission tickets are $10 for adults and $5 for students (with valid student ID) for the 7 p.m. show. Guests also have the option to meet David Crohan during a special VIP cocktail reception at 6 p.m. The reception includes wine, light hors d’oeuvres and premier seating for $50 per person. Tickets can be purchased online at www.lighthousepalmbeaches.org/events or by calling Event Manager Julie Katzenberg at (561) 586-5600, ext. 3248.

The concert is presented by Kretzer Piano Music Foundation. The Harriet Himmel Theater is located at 700 S. Rosemary Avenue in West Palm Beach.

