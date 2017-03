Denim Day Kickoff At Perfect Smile

A Community Denim Day Kickoff benefiting Families First of Palm Beach County’s Children’s Day Auction will take place Thursday, April 20 from 6 to 8 p.m. at Perfect Smile Dentistry (12300 South Shore Blvd., Suite 208, Wellington). An item or gift card valued at $20 or more is requested in sports, health, beauty, household, dining and children’s categories. RSVP by April 18 to devin.perfectsmile@gmail.com.

Briefs