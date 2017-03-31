The community is invited to the Divine Wine & High Tea Party to be held at the Madison Green Golf & Country Club on Sunday, April 9 from 3 to 6 p.m. to benefit the Vivian and Adrienne Ferrin Memorial Fund. Tickets are available for a donation of $40.

Attendees are asked to wear their Sunday best, with hats, fascinators, pearl necklaces, gloves and bowties. There will be a hat contest, live entertainment, food, Caribbean teas and wines, and more. Advance reservation is required for seating.

To reserve a ticket or table, call or leave a message for Genieve at (561) 876-4161, Rhonda at (561) 685-9836 or Audrey at (561) 290-3647.

Briefs