Emerald Cove Artists Win Big At South Florida Fair And Great Charity Challenge

Artists from Emerald Cove Middle School are on a winning streak.

Just a couple of weeks after eighth-grade students Destiny Jacobs and Sonya Smith-Tembe took home second and third place in the South Florida Fair Student Art Competition, Art Honor Society students earned second place for their mask submission to the School Art Project competition at the fair and won “Best Representation of Equestrian Festival” at this year’s “Animated Characters for Philanthropy” chalk art contest during the Great Charity Challenge at the Winter Equestrian Festival at the Palm Beach International Equestrian Center.

This win celebrates a $1,500 donation to be used for the purchase of new art supplies.

ABOVE: Art teacher Kimberley Kovacs with student artists show off their check for $1,500 from the “Animated Characters for Philanthropy” chalk art contest that took place during the Great Charity Challenge at the Palm Beach International Equestrian Center.

