Ervesun Named Top Young Professional

By at March 31, 2017 | 12:03 am | Print

Gabie Ervesun, supply chain manager at Florida Crystals Corporation, was recently named the top “Young Professional” in the Central Palm Beach County Community Foundation’s Women of Worth Awards. She was selected from a group of five nominees.

“This is an incredible honor,” Ervesun said upon receiving the award during a ceremony at Eau Palm Beach Resort & Spa attended by more than 300 people. “I have always believed that being actively involved in your community not only benefits your friends and neighbors, but the personal rewards are beyond measure. I am grateful to be able to make a difference in my hometown.”

Ervesun, who grew up in Wellington, was the 2016 president of the Young Professionals of Wellington, where she spearheaded a partnership with the Neil S. Hirsch Family Boys & Girls Club of Wellington to build a community garden to educate kids about agriculture, farm-to-table practices and healthy eating.

Ervesun also led YPOW’s Xcelerate Wellington competition that helps put young entrepreneurs on the map. The program invites entrepreneurs to pitch their business ideas and cash flow projections in an attempt to win a $10,000 grant.

In addition to her efforts on behalf of YPOW, Ervesun has been committed to other causes throughout her career. She was a member of the board of Business Volunteers Maryland and helped a launch program designed to help young professionals and civic leaders contribute to their communities.

Ervesun is a graduate of Florida State University with a degree in international business.

ABOVE: Gabie Ervesun with her award.

