Fisken Bicycling For Affordable Housing

By at March 3, 2017 | 12:03 am | Print

Stewart Fisken, a 2009 graduate of Wellington High School, will be leading a bicycle trip across the United States to benefit affordable housing organizations with Bike and Build this summer. He lives in New York City and attends the Pratt Institute, where he is studying for his master’s degree in sustainable environmental systems. Previously, he attended the University of Central Florida. In Wellington, he attended New Horizons Elementary School and Wellington Landings Middle School before his time at WHS. Fisken is currently raising awareness and money for the cause, seeking support from his hometown. His goal is to raise $4,800. For more information, visit http://classic.bikeandbuild.org/rider/9447 or e-mail sfisken@bikeandbuild.org. Shown above is Fisken (right) with friends after riding 100 miles.

