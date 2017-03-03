Five Western Academy Teachers Recognized By State

Western Academy Charter School in Royal Palm Beach recently had five of its teachers recognized by the Florida Department of Education. The teachers — Shawna Guido, Patti Meoak, Diana Paulenka, Jose Rivera and Beth Schwartz — were honored by the school on Tuesday, Feb. 21 for being named “high impact” teachers. The designation was based on a three-year study of student performance on statewide assessments. PHOTOS BY JACK LOWENSTEIN

