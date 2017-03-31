FLARA Meeting Set For April 3

The western communities chapter of the Florida Alliance for Retired Americans will meet Monday, April 3 at St. Peter’s United Methodist Church (12200 W. Forest Hill Blvd., Wellington). The business meeting begins at noon; new members are always welcome. The program begins at 1 p.m. and features Felicia Goldstein from U.S. Rep. Lois Frankel’s office to discuss “Public Policy Issues Facing Congress.” The program is free and open to the public. For more information, call Nancy Tanner at (561) 793-9677.

Briefs