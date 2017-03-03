FLARA To Meet On March 6

The western communities chapter of the Florida Alliance for Retired Americans will meet Monday, March 6 at St. Peter’s United Methodist Church (12200 W. Forest Hill Blvd., Wellington) in the rear classrooms. The business meeting will begin at noon; new members are welcome. The program will take place from 1 to 3 p.m. The subject is “History & Current Standing of the U.S. Military and National Security” presented by Royal Palm Beach Vice Mayor Jeff Hmara, Tony Fransetta and Tony Reyes. The program is free and open to the public. For more info., call Nancy Tanner at (561) 793-9677.

