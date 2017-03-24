Flavors Wellington Food Fest Returns To PBIEC April 7

The Wellington Chamber of Commerce’s Flavors Wellington Food + Wine Festival will return to the Palm Beach International Equestrian Center on Friday, April 7 from 6:30 to 9:30 p.m.

This will be the 14th year for the Flavors event, where attendees are able to experience a little bit of everything that Wellington has to offer through food, drink and boutique shopping.

“The event came about because we wanted to find a way to keep our restaurants and country clubs busy in the summertime when a lot of our seasonal people leave,” Wellington Chamber Executive Director Michela Green said.

At Flavors, attendees will be able to sample fare from dozens of local restaurants, caterers and country clubs.

This year’s panel of judges welcomes Chef Clayton Charles Carnes, a graduate of the French Culinary Institute and ALMA and a winner on the Food Network’s Cutthroat Kitchen as the celebrity judge. Chukker.TV’s Michael Ferreira returns as event chair and judge. This year’s judges also include Wellington Chamber President Debbie Crompton, Wellington Mayor Anne Gerwig, Stephanie Mitrione of Presenting Sponsor Florida Power & Light, Michael Pike of Valet Sponsor Pike & Lustig, Tiffany Rodriguez of Judges Table Sponsor Coast to Coast Pharmacy and WPTV’s Roxanne Stein.

While enjoying dinner by the bite, attendees will also be able to watch live equestrian show jumping.

“What better way to let people coming into town for Flavors to see what Wellington has to offer?” Green asked.

The event will feature more than 30 food, wine and liquor vendors.

“We have a larger list of vendors this year,” Green said. “We also have men’s and women’s boutique shopping. We have a casino for fun, which is a casino atmosphere, but not real gambling.”

Vendors include Art Cellar, Bolay, Chef Shannon Atkins, Donna Kokulak, Private Chef Services, Great American Cookies, Hurricane Grill & Wings Wellington, Jake’s Pet Supply, Jersey Mike’s Subs, Madison Green Country Club, Monkey In Paradise, Nothing Bundt Cakes, PRP Wines, Rich Oak Vineyards, Rollatini, Romano’s Macaroni Grill, Romeo’s Restaurant, Starbucks Coffee, Stonewood Grill & Tavern, Suri West, TaOne Asian Fusion, the International Polo Club Palm Beach, the Wanderers Club, the White Elephant Bar & Grill, Trader Joe’s, Voila’s Kitchen and Whole Foods Market. Specialty vendors include Clothed4APurpose, HNM Menswear, Casino Games for Fun and the Smiles By Jiveh Photo Booth.

The Palm Beach International Equestrian Center and Florida Power & Light are the presenting sponsors. They will be joined by sponsors Coast to Coast Pharmacy, Pike & Lustig, Monkey In Paradise, Bethesda Health, Local Dines and Smiles By Jiveh.

Guests will be able to sing along and dance to 1980s hits performed by local South Florida band Stereotomy.

“They came highly recommended from some other people who have worked with them,” Green said. “I met with them and thought they would be a great fit.”

For the first time at Flavors, guests can take part in silent and live auctions. The money raised through both auctions will be donated to the Panther Ridge Conservation Center in Wellington.

There will be valet parking and general parking provided at the event, both free of charge.

For people who are set on attending the event this year, time is of the essence. The chamber is limiting the number of guests to 1,000 this year.

Tickets are available only online and, unless sold out prior, will be sold up until noon on the day of the event.

To purchase tickets, visit www.wellingtonchamber.com and click “Events” on the top banner, then click “Flavors 2017.”

“There will be plenty of room for people to enjoy the band and walk around, and do some shopping, as well as the food and wine tastings, without it being super overcrowded,” Green said.

ABOVE: The team from Bolay at last year’s Flavors Wellington Food + Wine Festival.

