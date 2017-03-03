Florida Anglo European Studbook Stallion Grading

On Tuesday, Feb. 21, the first Anglo European Studbook Stallion Grading and Global Grand Prix of Florida was held at the Adequan Global Dressage Festival stadium. The event offers horse lovers the opportunity to see some of the best jumping and dressage horses in action and allowed owners to register stallions, foals or other horses with one of the world’s top horse registries. For more information, visit www.facebook.com/aes4usa or www.vizcayafarms.com.

