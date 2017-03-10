Forever Greyhounds Holds Fundraiser

Forever Greyhounds members had a blast at its fourth annual Out of the Ordinary Into the Extraordinary fundraiser on Feb. 19 at the Improv in West Palm Beach. Performers included Billy Craig, Frank Del Pizza and Wellington’s own Robert McNeel. Proceeds raised go to the relocation, transport and medical needs of retired racing Greyhounds. For info., visit www.forevergreyhounds.org. Shown above are Forever Greyhounds members with the comedians.

Share this: Email

Facebook

Twitter



People