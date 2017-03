A yard sale to benefit Amber’s Animal Outreach will take place Saturday, March 18 from 9 a.m. to noon at 17774 Hamlin Blvd. in The Acreage. There will be clothing for men, women and children, household items, furniture, bookshelves, stuffed animals, toys, holiday decorations and more. For more info., visit www.aaodog.org/events.

Share this: Email

Facebook

Twitter



Briefs