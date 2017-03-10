Garden Club To Learn About Plastic Pollution

The West Palm Beach Garden Club’s meeting on Monday, March 13 will feature Wellington Garden Club President Kathy Siena on “Dangers of Plastic Pollution.”

The club’s meeting begins at 10 a.m. at the Palm Springs Library, located at 217 Cypress Lane. It is open to the public at no cost, and light refreshments will be served.

For information about the West Palm Beach Garden Club, or to join, call President Lynn Jones at (561) 585-1226 or Vice President Sandra Arlund at (561) 582-0051.

Briefs