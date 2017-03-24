Genealogical Society Annual Luncheon

Reservations are now being taken for the Genealogical Society of Palm Beach County’s Jane M. Allen Annual Luncheon on Saturday, April 8 at the West Palm Beach Embassy Suites Hotel (1601 Belvedere Road) at 11:30 a.m. In addition, the society will hold an election for its 2017-19 Board of Directors.

The price for the hot buffet luncheon is $35 per attendee. The RSVP deadline is March 31. RSVP by sending a check to: The Genealogical Society of Palm Beach County, P.O. Box 17617, West Palm Beach, FL 33416. Memo: April Luncheon. Payments can also be made via PayPal at www.gensocofpbc.org. For more info., call (561) 616-3455 or e-mail ancestry@gensocofpbc.org.

Share this: Email

Facebook

Twitter



Briefs