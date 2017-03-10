Gold Star Marker Ceremony March 19 At Elks Lodge

The Oleander Garden Club and the West Palm Beach Elks #1352 are sponsoring the first Gold Star Memorial By-Way Marker in the State of Florida. A Gold Star marker honors the families of members of the Armed Forces who have given the ultimate sacrifice. There will also be a Blue Star Memorial By-Way Marker placed at the site. The Blue Star marker honors members of the Armed Forces who have served or are currently serving. The dedication will take place at 1 p.m. on Sunday, March 19 at the West Palm Beach Elks Lodge #1352, located at 6188 Belvedere Road. The ceremony will include a lineup of speakers and will be attended by a number of veterans groups.

Briefs