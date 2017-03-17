Great Futures Polo Benefits B&G Club

The Great Futures Celebrity Polo Match and Great Futures Brunch at Polo benefiting the Neil S. Hirsch Family Boys & Girls Club in Wellington took place Sunday, March 12 at the Grand Champions Polo Club and the International Polo Club Palm Beach. The events featured honorary event chairs, Ignacio “Nacho” Figueras and John Walsh. Team Equuleus, with players Joe DiMenna, Martin Pepa, Grant Ganzi and Mariano Gonzalez won the matches, defeating the Grand Champions team of Annabelle Gundlach, John Walsh, Brandon Phillips and Nic Roldan, and the Valentine Farm team of Olexa Celine, Will Jacobs, Riley Ganzi, Nacho Figueras and Alejandro Novillo Astrada.

