Groups Seek Student Entries For Fair Housing Contest

In recognition of Fair Housing Month in April, the Realtors Association of the Palm Beaches, in conjunction with the Palm Beach County Office of Equal Opportunity and the Legal Aid Society of Palm Beach County, is accepting contest submissions from Palm Beach County students in grades three through 12.

This year’s theme is “Fair Housing: Making Dreams Come True,” and student entries will be accepted through Friday, March 17.

“We are proud to support this annual contest that educates our youth, and the community, about the importance of fair housing,” said Dionna Hall, CEO of the Realtors Association of the Palm Beaches. “We have already received many great entries and are looking forward to more creative submissions in the coming weeks.”

Palm Beach County fair housing laws state that it is illegal to discriminate in the sale or rental of housing because of race, color, religion, age, familial status, disability, national origin, gender, sexual orientation, gender identity or expression, or marital status.

The contest is open to all Palm Beach County students in public or private schools, or home-schooled. Elementary-school students (grades 3-5) can create a poster; middle schoolers (grades 6-8) can create a poster and/or essay; and high school students (grades 9-12) can submit an essay and/or video. The winning entries in each category will win cash prizes and tablets.

Entries must be mailed or delivered to the Realtors Association of the Palm Beaches, 1 Harvard Circle, Suite 102, West Palm Beach, FL 33409. All entries must be received by March 17. Winners will be announced on Friday, March 31, with prizes to be awarded at a reception on Wednesday, April 19 at the Realtors Association of the Palm Beaches’ West Palm Beach Classroom.

For contest rules and regulations, visit www.rapb.com/fairhousing. For additional information, contact Renee Sandel at (561) 727-2788 or rsandel@rapb.com.

