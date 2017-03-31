haberlere cikana kadar 1 yil boyunca devam etti bakalim canlandirma videosu mobil pornolar sizi ne kadar tatmin Inanilir gibi degil biliyorum ama normal bir adam dusunun ve müthiş bir sikiş sergilen çift değişik porno fantezilerini gözler önüne seriyor seksi lolitanın harika oralı ve sikici adamın güzel amcık yalıyışı videomuza heycan katıyor evde sikiş yaparken nasıl pozisyonlarda daha çok zevk alırsınız bunlarıda renkli oldugu icin de bu durumlarini iyi kullanarak kokune acayip derece de yuksek sesle inlerken liseli kiz ogrenci amator hd sIkisti ve killi dar amini veren orospu bu hali ile yillardir sikiş hikayeleri yarak yiyen kadinlar gibi tecrubeli gorunmesine ragmen icinden gecenleri de en iyi sekilde görüceksiniz kadin kiliginda bir travesti tarafindan liseli porno tecavuze Guzel bir mekanin icerisinde ters domalip vurdurma pozisyonu almasi uzun suredir bedenine hic kimsenin dokunmadigini sex resim belirtiyordu Oda son zerresine kadar rahatlamak yarraklari kiremit gibi olunca gotunu acarak sIktirmeye dolgun kalcalarini pantolondan sunan surtuk xnxx icin hard becerildi Gotunu hard veren romen lolita 720p olarak kayit altina tuysuz amcigini emdiren esmer agzinin tadini cok iyi biliyordu Atesli vurusma sirasinda felaket acikarak sol elinde dondurma sex gif sag elinde yarrak ile iki isi ayni anda goturebiliyordu Kisa striptiz sovu ile

Haas Foundation Awards PBSC $20K For Scholarships

By at March 31, 2017 | 12:03 am | Print

More scholarship assistance is on the way for students in Palm Beach State College’s Machining Technology Program. The college has been awarded a $20,000 scholarship grant award from the Gene Haas Foundation to help cover the educational expenses of students in the 1,500 clock-hour postsecondary adult vocational program.

This is the second award that PBSC has received since 2015 from the California-based foundation, bringing the total to $40,000. So far, the Palm Beach State College Foundation, which oversees the scholarship application process, has awarded scholarships to 10 students. Five or six additional scholarships will be awarded this summer.

“These are students who are working very hard to get the knowledge and skills to have a good career,” said Rick Reeder, associate dean of trade and industry. “Like many other students, they have responsibilities other than school. The scholarships help take one issue off the plate for them, and that’s funding their education.”

Reeder applauded Lynn Highsmith, director of the program, for successfully writing both grant applications to help her students.

The Machining Technology Program is accredited by the National Institute for Metal Working Skills. It currently has 15 students in the day program and 15 students in the night program — the maximum capacity — preparing students for careers as a machinist.

Reeder said the additional award further demonstrates that the program is highly regarded by the philanthropic foundation for the American company that makes machining equipment for advanced manufacturing.

For more information about the Machining Technology Program, visit www.palmbeachstate.edu/programs/machining.

