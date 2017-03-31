Habitat CEO Godek To Receive Award

Wellington resident Bernie Godek, CEO of Habitat for Humanity of Palm Beach County, has been named as one of six recipients of Northwest Community Consortium’s Illumination Award for 2017.

Each year, the consortium honors the efforts of individuals who have improved the quality of life for the residents of the community. Godek will be honored for his distinguished service at the fourth annual Illumination Awards Luncheon on Thursday, April 6 at the West Palm Beach Marriott

“As Habitat for Humanity of Palm Beach County commemorates its 30th year serving this community, we are very proud to be working together with the City of West Palm Beach and the Northwest Community Consortium in helping to revitalize these historic northwest neighborhoods,” Godek said. “The more we help families achieve the stability and self-reliance they need to thrive, the stronger and healthier our neighborhoods are.”

To learn more about Habitat for Humanity of Palm Beach County, visit www.habitatpbc.org or call (561) 253-2080.

