Shulamit Hadassah will celebrate “L’Dor Va’Dor: From Generation to Generation” on Wednesday, April 19 at 7 p.m. hosted by Shulamit founder Joyce Gropper. For more information, or to RSVP, call Gropper at (561) 632-7225 or Moreen at (561) 795-9071.

Share this: Email

Facebook

Twitter



Briefs