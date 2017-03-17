Hands-On Learning At Wellington El

Students in Shari Krebs’s fourth-grade class have been applying math and science concepts using hands-on activities. In math, the students created their own pizzas using a variety of art supplies. (Right) The pizza slices are helping them understand fractions. Students are evaluating their toppings in terms of fractions, writing equivalent fractions and designing their own word problems to describe their pizzas. (Below) In science, the students have been discussing how land changes with weathering. They tried to remove chocolate chips from cookies to see how their cookie “land” was affected. These hands-on activities help the students understand the concepts more concretely.

