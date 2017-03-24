Hepzibah House Barn Dance Combats Human Trafficking

Hepzibah House held its seventh annual Barn Dance & Family Fundraiser on Friday, March 17 at the South Florida Fairgrounds Agriplex. Tickets included Sonny’s BBQ, square dancing, a silent/live auction, pony rides for kids and more. Hepzibah House, a faith-based organization, offers recovery, restoration and release from the nightmare of human trafficking. For more information, call (561) 386-0031 or visit www.hepzibahhouse.org.

