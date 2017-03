The Hepzibah House Benefit Barn Dance & Family Friendly St. Patrick’s Day Event will take place Friday, March 17 from 6 to 9 p.m. The seventh annual barn dance will take place at the South Florida Fairgrounds. Tickets are $35 per person, $100 for families, $25 for students or $260 for a table of eight. For more information, call Karen at (561) 379-3853.

Briefs