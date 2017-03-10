Home Depot Is Looking To Hire 450 In The Local Area

The Home Depot is hiring 450 associates in the West Palm Beach area and 80,000 nationwide in preparation for spring, its busiest selling season.

Applying for a job at the world’s largest home improvement retailer now takes about 15 minutes using any device, thanks to a shorter application and mobile-optimized Careers site at careers.homedepot.com. Select “see all hourly jobs,” then enter your desired location and click “search.”

From sales and cashiers to operations and online order fulfillment, opportunities include permanent, part-time and seasonal positions in the company’s stores and distribution facilities. College students, retirees and veterans are encouraged to apply. For major market hiring numbers and interview tips, visit http://builtfromscratch.homedepot.com.

The Home Depot is the world’s largest home improvement specialty retailer, with 2,278 retail stores in all 50 states, the District of Columbia, Puerto Rico, the U.S. Virgin Islands, Guam, 10 Canadian provinces and Mexico. In 2016, the Home Depot had sales of $94.6 billion and earnings of $8.0 billion. The company employs more than 400,000 associates, and its stock is traded on the New York Stock Exchange.

