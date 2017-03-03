The sixth annual Horses Healing Hearts White, White West Party was held on Friday, Feb. 24 at the Wellington National Golf & Equestrian Club. The evening featured live and silent auctions, music and a buffet dinner. Proceeds from the event will let the organization better serve it clients. Horses Healing Hearts helps children who have been affected by a family member with addiction to heal emotionally, build self-esteem and learn life-coping skills by working with horses. For more info., visit www.horseshealingheartsusa.org.

