Jim Sackett Softball Tourney Set For April 8

By at March 10, 2017 | 12:04 am | Print

The Jim Sackett Invitational Softball Tournament will take place on Saturday, April 8 beginning at 8 a.m. at the Village Park softball fields on Pierson Road in Wellington. All proceeds will benefit Friends of Foster Children.

The family-friendly event will include food, a raffle, family fun and the softball tournament.

Friends of Foster Children is a nonprofit organization serving children in Palm Beach County who have been removed from their homes due to abuse and neglect. Proceeds will help support FFC programs and services, such as youth enrichment activities, emergency bags for children recently removed from their homes, car seats, cribs, beds, summer camps, school trips, advocacy services and more.

“Jim has been a true community leader, not only during his television career, but because of his hands-on support for foster children,” Friends of Foster Children President Laurie Briggs said. “We are truly grateful for his dedication to the 1,650 children in Palm Beach County who are in foster, relative and shelter care. We look forward to hosting this tournament each year, bringing the families and the community together.”

Sponsorships are available from $60 up to $1,500. For more information, call Director of Development Coleen LaCosta at (561) 352-2540 or e-mail coleen@friendsoffosterchildren.com.

