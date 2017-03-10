Learn About ‘A Land Remembered’ At Yesteryear Village March 25

Author Patrick Smith’s son, Rick Smith, will present a unique multimedia show about his father and the experiences that led him to write his beloved novels, with special emphasis on his popular saga of Florida pioneers, A Land Remembered on Saturday, March 25.

Smith will make two presentations; one in the morning and one in the afternoon. The latter lecture will give ticket buyers the opportunity to participate in a VIP meet-and-greet and a VIP wine and cheese reception beforehand.

The 11 a.m. event will be a presentation only at the Bink Glisson Historical Museum at the South Florida Fairgrounds’ Yesteryear Village.

The afternoon presentation will start with the VIP meet-and-greet and wine and cheese reception with Rick Smith from 4 to 4:45 p.m. with the presentation beginning at 5 p.m.

Smith’s show combines his own quirky brand of humor and storytelling with videos, photos, music and visual effects to bring his father’s colorful life into focus in a fascinating way. Smith will take guests on a nostalgic trip back to a Florida that once was, is no more, and never again will be. Books will be available for sale and signing.

The cost is $15 for the morning presentation, which includes admission to Yesteryear Village, and $35 for the afternoon presentation with the VIP pre-event and reserved seating. If tickets remain for the afternoon presentation, tickets for the lecture only will be sold for $15.

For more info., call (561) 793-0333 or (561) 790-5232, or visit www.alandremembered.com/yesteryear-village.

ABOVE: Rick Smith.

