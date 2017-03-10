‘Let’s Move’ Kickoff Event Begins Month Of Activity

The Village of Wellington, in partnership with Ultima Fitness and the Palm Healthcare Foundation, held a kickoff event for the fifth annual “Let’s Move: Commit to Change Physical Activity Challenge” on Saturday, March 4 at the Wellington Amphitheater. Ultima will be offering special events free to the community, with a schedule located at www.ultimafitness.com/letsmoveschedule2017. For more information, and to log your activity, visit www.letsmovepbc.org.

