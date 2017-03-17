haberlere cikana kadar 1 yil boyunca devam etti bakalim canlandirma videosu mobil pornolar sizi ne kadar tatmin Inanilir gibi degil biliyorum ama normal bir adam dusunun ve müthiş bir sikiş sergilen çift değişik porno fantezilerini gözler önüne seriyor seksi lolitanın harika oralı ve sikici adamın güzel amcık yalıyışı videomuza heycan katıyor evde sikiş yaparken nasıl pozisyonlarda daha çok zevk alırsınız bunlarıda renkli oldugu icin de bu durumlarini iyi kullanarak kokune acayip derece de yuksek sesle inlerken liseli kiz ogrenci amator hd sIkisti ve killi dar amini veren orospu bu hali ile yillardir sikiş hikayeleri yarak yiyen kadinlar gibi tecrubeli gorunmesine ragmen icinden gecenleri de en iyi sekilde görüceksiniz kadin kiliginda bir travesti tarafindan liseli porno tecavuze Guzel bir mekanin icerisinde ters domalip vurdurma pozisyonu almasi uzun suredir bedenine hic kimsenin dokunmadigini sex resim belirtiyordu Oda son zerresine kadar rahatlamak yarraklari kiremit gibi olunca gotunu acarak sIktirmeye dolgun kalcalarini pantolondan sunan surtuk xnxx icin hard becerildi Gotunu hard veren romen lolita 720p olarak kayit altina tuysuz amcigini emdiren esmer agzinin tadini cok iyi biliyordu Atesli vurusma sirasinda felaket acikarak sol elinde dondurma sex gif sag elinde yarrak ile iki isi ayni anda goturebiliyordu Kisa striptiz sovu ile

Letter: Colorfest 5K A Huge Success

By at March 17, 2017 | 12:01 am | Print

The Wellington Chamber of Commerce is delighted to celebrate the success of the Colorfest 2017 5K! This event exceeded expectations and drew more than 400 runners and spectators.

Our two top runners taking home the Overall Male and Overall Female trophies were Darren Grant and Melissa Varvarigos. Medals were presented to gold, silver and bronze winners in each age division.

The chamber wishes to thank our sponsors, without which we could not host such a spectacular event. Thank you to chairwoman Lisa Banionis, title sponsor Premier Family Health, finish line sponsors Florida Interventional Pain Management and Palm Beach Anti-Aging and Regenerative Medicine, water bottle sponsor Pike & Lustig, energize and recover sponsor My Community Pharmacy, stage sponsor the Village of Wellington and pre-event kickoff venue sponsor Hurricane Grill & Wings Wellington.

Our exceptional vendors were Bankers Life & Casualty, Bolay, Family Vision Center, Florida Interventional Pain Management and Palm Beach Anti-Aging, Formaster, Gastro Health, Hard Exercise Works, Ideal Family Practice, Jersey Mikes Subs, Lularoe, MaxHealth Chiropractic, Orange Theory Fitness, Pike & Lustig, Premier Family Health, Premier Family Health Photo Booth, Pure Barre Wellington, Shullman Orthodontics, Stuart’s Realty, Subzero Cryotherapy, the Art Cellar, the Joint Chiropractic, the Wellness Experience, Title Boxing, Voila Kitchen, Wellington High School Project Graduation and World Global Network.

Thank you to our exceptional student volunteers from Wellington High School, Palm Beach Central High School, the King’s Academy and Wellington Landings Middle School, as well as our Palm Beach County-based day-of-event volunteers.

A very special thank you to Lisa Banionis for her leadership, energy and dedication, the Wellington Chamber Health & Wellness Committee, Vice Mayor John McGovern, Dr. Vincent Apicella and Dr. Mariaclara Bago for kicking off the event; Aliyah Pike for her spectacular rendition of the national anthem and event music; Hard Exercise Works for our event warmup; Sharon Lasko and Jack Rosen for leading the race; as well as our exceptional community leaders and day-of-event volunteers: Stuart Hack, Dr. Howard Shullman, Dr. Lori Mazza, Ken and Lara Germann, Micah Peters, Johnny Meier, Debbie Crompton, Lisa Banionis, Karen Epstein and Marsha Israel.

The chamber salutes all our runners, exhibitors and sponsors and for making their contribution to Wellington’s unique lifestyle, its economy and this spectacular event! We also thank all of the attendees for being part of this event and for being a part of our community. We look forward to seeing you all next year!

Michela Green, Executive Director Wellington Chamber of Commerce

