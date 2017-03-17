haberlere cikana kadar 1 yil boyunca devam etti bakalim canlandirma videosu mobil pornolar sizi ne kadar tatmin Inanilir gibi degil biliyorum ama normal bir adam dusunun ve müthiş bir sikiş sergilen çift değişik porno fantezilerini gözler önüne seriyor seksi lolitanın harika oralı ve sikici adamın güzel amcık yalıyışı videomuza heycan katıyor evde sikiş yaparken nasıl pozisyonlarda daha çok zevk alırsınız bunlarıda renkli oldugu icin de bu durumlarini iyi kullanarak kokune acayip derece de yuksek sesle inlerken liseli kiz ogrenci amator hd sIkisti ve killi dar amini veren orospu bu hali ile yillardir sikiş hikayeleri yarak yiyen kadinlar gibi tecrubeli gorunmesine ragmen icinden gecenleri de en iyi sekilde görüceksiniz kadin kiliginda bir travesti tarafindan liseli porno tecavuze Guzel bir mekanin icerisinde ters domalip vurdurma pozisyonu almasi uzun suredir bedenine hic kimsenin dokunmadigini sex resim belirtiyordu Oda son zerresine kadar rahatlamak yarraklari kiremit gibi olunca gotunu acarak sIktirmeye dolgun kalcalarini pantolondan sunan surtuk xnxx icin hard becerildi Gotunu hard veren romen lolita 720p olarak kayit altina tuysuz amcigini emdiren esmer agzinin tadini cok iyi biliyordu Atesli vurusma sirasinda felaket acikarak sol elinde dondurma sex gif sag elinde yarrak ile iki isi ayni anda goturebiliyordu Kisa striptiz sovu ile

Letter: GOP Plan Protects The Rich

By at March 17, 2017 | 12:01 am | Print

Insurance companies originated to make money by providing coverage to all citizens who were not rich. However, the GOP’s Obamacare replacement plan offers better access but falsely, because you still can get your own insurance directly. Insurance companies control the premiums, not Obamacare, and so people use the exchanges to get a better deal. Currently, all states can have any insurance company they want on their exchanges. However, GOP states refused to allow insurance companies in or the insurance companies themselves refuse to sell in certain states. This is politics, not Obamacare!

The GOP can fix this and mandate all insurance businesses to provide service to all Americans. Obamacare was always intended to be the initial groundwork to build on and improve coverage for all. By repealing Obamacare, the insurance companies will again re-engage in unrestricted price gouging and denial of vital medical treatment. Everyone but the rich would be devastated again.

However, most rich people don’t need or buy insurance, and always get the very best treatment ever, hands down! So why did the GOP medical insurance plan give the rich huge tax breaks? Can we expect the rich to get tax breaks in every GOP bill? Don’t be so gullible. Just look at how well states with Obamacare are doing providing decent medical care to our fellow Americans compared to GOP states that refused patient protection and affordability to their taxpayers. Facts matter!

Jude Smallwood, The Acreage

Letters

