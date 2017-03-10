haberlere cikana kadar 1 yil boyunca devam etti bakalim canlandirma videosu mobil pornolar sizi ne kadar tatmin Inanilir gibi degil biliyorum ama normal bir adam dusunun ve müthiş bir sikiş sergilen çift değişik porno fantezilerini gözler önüne seriyor seksi lolitanın harika oralı ve sikici adamın güzel amcık yalıyışı videomuza heycan katıyor evde sikiş yaparken nasıl pozisyonlarda daha çok zevk alırsınız bunlarıda renkli oldugu icin de bu durumlarini iyi kullanarak kokune acayip derece de yuksek sesle inlerken liseli kiz ogrenci amator hd sIkisti ve killi dar amini veren orospu bu hali ile yillardir sikiş hikayeleri yarak yiyen kadinlar gibi tecrubeli gorunmesine ragmen icinden gecenleri de en iyi sekilde görüceksiniz kadin kiliginda bir travesti tarafindan liseli porno tecavuze Guzel bir mekanin icerisinde ters domalip vurdurma pozisyonu almasi uzun suredir bedenine hic kimsenin dokunmadigini sex resim belirtiyordu Oda son zerresine kadar rahatlamak yarraklari kiremit gibi olunca gotunu acarak sIktirmeye dolgun kalcalarini pantolondan sunan surtuk xnxx icin hard becerildi Gotunu hard veren romen lolita 720p olarak kayit altina tuysuz amcigini emdiren esmer agzinin tadini cok iyi biliyordu Atesli vurusma sirasinda felaket acikarak sol elinde dondurma sex gif sag elinde yarrak ile iki isi ayni anda goturebiliyordu Kisa striptiz sovu ile

Letter: Support For David Swift

By at March 10, 2017 | 12:01 am | Print

I have been a businessman and resident of the village for 16 years. During that time, I have attended many Royal Palm Beach Village Council meetings, especially when the council’s agenda included controversial issues. What I have taken away from those meetings is that Dave Swift is clearly the most qualified candidate running in this election cycle.

Dave’s record of service speaks for itself. He has served 29 years as village councilman and vice mayor, as well as former chairman of the Planning & Zoning Commission. He brings a wealth of land planning, development knowledge and village history to the council.

His strong science background and 34 years with the South Florida Water Management District have provided him with a regional view of growth and development issues in the western communities. As chairman of the Western Communities Council, Dave and his WCC board members continue to push for the extension of State Road 7.

During Dave’s tenure, he has voted to reduce taxes (Royal Palm Beach has third-lowest property tax rate in Palm Beach County), improve public safety and emergency response times, and supported key village land sales that have benefited our residents. Today, the village has $87.9 million in reserves, Royal Palm Beach Commons Park is paid off and the village is debt free!

Dave strongly supports the village’s strategic planning process where members of the public and council meet annually to discuss where the village is headed and help lay out a 5-year plan to get there.

I also support his efforts to develop a senior citizens transportation and mobility plan that will allow seniors to stay in their homes when they can no longer drive.

Although all of the above are important, his most important quality is that he listens to and supports our residents. He has demonstrated many times that he is not afraid to stand up to developers, even when they threaten his political future and Royal Palm Beach’s development.

Ron Blicksilver, Royal Palm Beach

Letters

