Letter: Tribute To Jess & Victoria Santamaria

It was an honor to be present at the Royal Palm Beach Cultural Center on Saturday, March 18 to witness the testimonial tribute to Jess and Victoria Santamaria sponsored by the Royal Palm Beach Rotary Club.

The theme was “Service Above Self,” but I say, “Service Above and Beyond Self!”

The event was sold out, which comes as no surprise when you consider the popularity of these two amazing philanthropists, who endeavor is to be all things to all people.

I think I speak for the majority when I say that we have a tremendous amount of trust, respect and admiration for this dynamic couple.

Never have I seen so many top-notch dignitaries and guests from the western communities gathered together in one place, including several past and present elected officials.

Let me mention just a few: Robbin Lee, CEO Wellington Regional Medical Center; Barry Manning of the Town-Crier; Michael Gauger, PBSO chief deputy; Don Splain, owner of NRI; Steve Logan, president of the Rotary Club; former Royal Palm Beach Mayor Matty Mattioli; current Mayor Fred Pinto; Diana Stanley, CEO of the Lord’s Place; Rhonda-Ferrin Davis and her husband; Mike Lestrange of the PBSO; Indian Trail’s Gary Dunkley and Betty Argue; and Royal Palm Beach council members Jeff Hmara, Jan Rodusky and Richard Valuntas.

I was very pleased to see Palm Beach County District 6 Commissioner Melissa McKinlay working the floor, greeting her constituents, who were very happy to see her.

To all I say, the best preparation we can make for tomorrow is to do our best today, our hearts, minds and souls.

Now to Jess and Victoria Santamaria, their mission in life was not merely to succeed, but to help others do likewise.

Work fills a large part of our lives, and the only way to be truly satisfied is to do what we believe is good work, and the only way to do good work is to love what you do. Jess and Victoria are happy doing good work and are at their best when doing so.

Happiness is not something you postpone for the future, it is something you design for the present. So, as we express our gratitude to Jess and Victoria, we must never forget that the highest appreciation is not to utter words, but to live by them, because no act of kindness, no matter how small it is, is ever wasted.

A life is not important except in the impact it has on other lives. Jess and Victoria, you have impacted many lives and I/we thank you.

Karl Witter, The Acreage

Share this: Email

Facebook

Twitter



Letters