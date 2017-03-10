Letter: Vote March 14 For Valuntas

First, I would like to thank the Town-Crier for your recent opinion. We must take action to stem the rising tide of anti-Semitism. It was a bold, timely and appropriate statement that should be applauded by all. Keep up the good work!

Now to the upcoming municipal election on Tuesday, March 14. I was shocked to discover that there are so many residents who were not aware of this important election. I support Jan Rodusky for Seat 4 and strongly support Richard Valuntas for Seat 2.

He recently gave a speech that was very impressive. He came across as being honest, humble, sincere, passionate and eager to serve the Village of Royal Palm Beach. I was so impressed by Richard that I called him the very next day to discuss his speech.

He is a former village councilman, well-educated, knows the rules/laws and will apply them for the benefit of the entire village.

David Swift has become far too complacent and a divider instead of a uniter, so in the absence of term limits, the voters are urged to say “thank you and goodbye” to David and do the right thing, vote for Richard Valuntas for Seat 2 on March 14.

A vote for Richard would bring much harmony to the council. Royal Palm Beach is a council like no other, debt-free with accomplishments too numerous to mention. Wellington’s council is good, but Royal Palm Beach’s is simply the best. What puzzles me is why these two councils don’t vote themselves a decent pay raise. Underperforming municipalities have done so.

Voters of Royal Palm Beach, I urge you, do the right thing. Please vote for Richard Valuntas and Jan Rodusky. The Village of Royal Palm Beach and the western communities will be better off for such a vote.

Please vote for “Reliable Richard” come March 14.

Karl Witter, The Acreage

