Letter: Vote March 14 For Valuntas

By at March 10, 2017 | 12:01 am | Print

First, I would like to thank the Town-Crier for your recent opinion. We must take action to stem the rising tide of anti-Semitism. It was a bold, timely and appropriate statement that should be applauded by all. Keep up the good work!

Now to the upcoming municipal election on Tuesday, March 14. I was shocked to discover that there are so many residents who were not aware of this important election. I support Jan Rodusky for Seat 4 and strongly support Richard Valuntas for Seat 2.

He recently gave a speech that was very impressive. He came across as being honest, humble, sincere, passionate and eager to serve the Village of Royal Palm Beach. I was so impressed by Richard that I called him the very next day to discuss his speech.

He is a former village councilman, well-educated, knows the rules/laws and will apply them for the benefit of the entire village.

David Swift has become far too complacent and a divider instead of a uniter, so in the absence of term limits, the voters are urged to say “thank you and goodbye” to David and do the right thing, vote for Richard Valuntas for Seat 2 on March 14.

A vote for Richard would bring much harmony to the council. Royal Palm Beach is a council like no other, debt-free with accomplishments too numerous to mention. Wellington’s council is good, but Royal Palm Beach’s is simply the best. What puzzles me is why these two councils don’t vote themselves a decent pay raise. Underperforming municipalities have done so.

Voters of Royal Palm Beach, I urge you, do the right thing. Please vote for Richard Valuntas and Jan Rodusky. The Village of Royal Palm Beach and the western communities will be better off for such a vote.

Please vote for “Reliable Richard” come March 14.

Karl Witter, The Acreage

  1. RPB Resident, 16 hours ago Reply

    Mr. Witter congratulations you are still writing for Mr. Santamaria. You are persistent and never give it up. But you are also consistent in picking the wrong candidate for the good of the Village. A vote for David Swift is the right move for everyone. Richard Valuntas was an empty shell on the council before and will sit only until he can get his appointment to a judge seat. RPB deserves better.


