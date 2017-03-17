LGLA Meeting Set For March 23

The Loxahatchee Groves Landowners’ Association will meet Thursday, March 23 at 7 p.m. at the Palms West Presbyterian Church at 13689 Okeechobee Blvd.

The program will be an introduction to Palm Beach State College’s Loxahatchee Groves Campus. Attendees will have a chance to hear from Provost Dr. Maria Vallejo, as well as Dr. Roy Vargas, the dean of academic affairs.

All residents are welcomed to attend and share time with their neighbors. The public is welcome, but only LGLA members can make motions or vote on motions. For more info., contact Marge Herzog at (561) 818-9114 or marge@herzog.ms.

Briefs