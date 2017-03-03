LGLA To Chat With DeMarois

The Loxahatchee Groves Landowners’ Association (LGLA) will hold a question-and-answers meeting with candidate Dave DeMarois on Monday, March 6 at 7 p.m. at the Palms West Presbyterian Church (13689 Okeechobee Blvd.). This will be a chance to meet DeMarois and hear his answers to questions from residents. Send your questions to marge@herzog.ms before the meeting.

All residents are encouraged to attend the event. It is being held to offer each candidate for town council the opportunity to meet with residents and hear their questions. The question-and-answer session with candidate Tom Goltzené was held Feb. 23. For more info., contact Marge Herzog at (561) 818-9114 or marge@herzog.ms.

Share this: Email

Facebook

Twitter



Briefs