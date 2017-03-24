haberlere cikana kadar 1 yil boyunca devam etti bakalim canlandirma videosu mobil pornolar sizi ne kadar tatmin Inanilir gibi degil biliyorum ama normal bir adam dusunun ve müthiş bir sikiş sergilen çift değişik porno fantezilerini gözler önüne seriyor seksi lolitanın harika oralı ve sikici adamın güzel amcık yalıyışı videomuza heycan katıyor evde sikiş yaparken nasıl pozisyonlarda daha çok zevk alırsınız bunlarıda renkli oldugu icin de bu durumlarini iyi kullanarak kokune acayip derece de yuksek sesle inlerken liseli kiz ogrenci amator hd sIkisti ve killi dar amini veren orospu bu hali ile yillardir sikiş hikayeleri yarak yiyen kadinlar gibi tecrubeli gorunmesine ragmen icinden gecenleri de en iyi sekilde görüceksiniz kadin kiliginda bir travesti tarafindan liseli porno tecavuze Guzel bir mekanin icerisinde ters domalip vurdurma pozisyonu almasi uzun suredir bedenine hic kimsenin dokunmadigini sex resim belirtiyordu Oda son zerresine kadar rahatlamak yarraklari kiremit gibi olunca gotunu acarak sIktirmeye dolgun kalcalarini pantolondan sunan surtuk xnxx icin hard becerildi Gotunu hard veren romen lolita 720p olarak kayit altina tuysuz amcigini emdiren esmer agzinin tadini cok iyi biliyordu Atesli vurusma sirasinda felaket acikarak sol elinde dondurma sex gif sag elinde yarrak ile iki isi ayni anda goturebiliyordu Kisa striptiz sovu ile

Local College Student Helps Launch Outdoor Gear Company

By at March 24, 2017 | 12:03 am | Print

In September 2016, Jamie Proctor and Sarah Fordin, two college students from Houston and Loxahatchee, took their passion for the outdoors and created a company.

Getting quality gear did not seem affordable, especially at a college student’s budget. They wanted something made with quality materials but still at an affordable price. That is when they had the idea to make their own. With Proctor’s business and product design experience and Fordin’s marketing and digital design experience, they began to create RADD (Relax and Do Designs), an American-made outdoor gear company with a mission to create quality, versatile and simple outdoor products.

Proctor and Fordin’s idea has grown into more than they could imagine. Just the two of them could not do it alone. They need their community to help make their dreams a reality. Amid school work, the two launched a Kickstarter project, a crowdfunded, all-or-nothing, monthlong campaign, to push the business into the mass production arena. This is their first step to make RADD a reality. For more information, visit http://kck.st/2mzuoUX to check out the Kickstarter campaign.

