Local Kids Support Quarter Auction

Wellington Volleyball Academy teammates are working hard prepping for the Quarters for Kindness Quarter Auction in West Palm Beach on Tuesday, March 28. Amanda Ng has been working with Model for Miracles, an organization that has raised more than $60,000 for Children’s Miracle Network hospitals the past four years. Shown here, Angela Priore and Amanda Ng prep items for the $100 VIP tables sponsored by local businesses. To sponsor a table, contact amanda.ng1204@gmail.com.

