Mall At Wellington Green Welcomes Several New Stores

The Mall at Wellington Green recently announced the opening of Francesca’s in the mall’s upper level near Paragon Theaters.

The women’s accessories and clothing boutique showcases an ever-changing selection of carefully curated and tasteful merchandise, from on-trend clothing to shoes, swimwear, jewelry, gifts and accessories. The boutique also reveals an array of new arrivals almost daily, so shoppers can discover something new on every visit.

“Francesca’s is a singular women’s store with a delightful approach to selecting merchandise. We’re happy to have them join our ever-expanding array of retailers,” said Marc Philippe Strich, the Mall at Wellington Green’s general manager. “With the opening of Francesca’s, as well as the addition of Apricot Lane and Windsor Fashions, which are both scheduled to open in late spring, the Mall at Wellington Green continues to offer new experiences and discoveries.”

Apricot Lane is another boutique concept providing a one-of-a-kind shopping experience. The boutique features sought-after styles in contemporary fashion that meet the individual tastes of shoppers from teens to adults. Like Francesca’s, Apricot Lane offers limited quantities of merchandise, with new arrivals in clothing, handbags, jewelry accessories and gifts almost daily, and will be located on the upper level next to Chico’s.

Windsor Fashions helps young women dress up in timeless designs that enable them to look and feel beautiful. From fashion-forward dresses, tops, jackets, accessories and jewelry, to prom dresses and swimwear, Windsor provides affordable fashion that makes a statement. Windsor will be located on the upper level near Paragon Theaters.

The Mall at Wellington Green’s two levels feature more than 160 stores and restaurants. Stores include Macy’s, Nordstrom, Brighton Collectibles, Chico’s, Express, Forever 21, H&M, Loft, Pandora and Helzberg Diamonds. The mall is located at 10300 W. Forest Hill Blvd. in Wellington. Hours are 10 a.m. to 9 p.m. Monday through Saturday and 11 a.m. to 6 p.m. Sunday. Restaurant and department store hours may vary. For more info., visit www.shopwellingtongreen.com.

