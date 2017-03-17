March 19 St. Jude’s Benefit At Portuguese Club

On Sunday, March 19, many people of Portuguese heritage in South Florida will come together to volunteer and participate in an annual fundraiser to benefit St. Jude’s Children Hospital at the Portuguese-American Cultural Society Club in Loxahatchee Groves.

Members and guests will enjoy traditional food, music and folk dances. The fundraiser, now in its fourth year, began with effort and dedication from Maria “Bea Sá” Viana, friends and several club members. Their hard work has raised tens of thousands of dollars for the hospital. Volunteers Gabriela Ferreira and Andrew Fontes Fernandez have organized a committee to use this event as a platform to give area high school students to have the ability to volunteer in exchange for community service hours.

“As part of our local community, we believe it’s a way to say ‘thank you’ to the hardworking staff at St. Jude’s for their amazing work, and to also aid the hospital’s ongoing mission of helping all children affected with cancer and other life-threatening diseases,” Sandra Ferreira said. “Furthermore, we believe that this event creates an opportunity for community members of all ages to work together while sharing our rich culture.”

The Portuguese American Cultural Society Club is located at 13265 Okeechobee Blvd. For more info., call (561) 793-2199.

Briefs