Michael Facciani To Perform At Grandma’s Place Benefit April 22

Michael Facciani, a nationally known singer, entertainer and radio program personality, will perform a benefit concert “Turn Back the Hands of Time” with songs everyone knows and loves at the Baywinds community on Okeechobee Blvd. in West Palm Beach on Saturday, April 22 at 7 p.m.

Facciani’s concert will benefit Grandma’s Place, an emergency shelter for abused children in Royal Palm Beach. Tickets are $16 and include a cookie and coffee reception afterward with Facciani.

Tickets must be purchased in advance; there will be no tickets sold the day of the performance. For more info., call Betty Lantiere at (561) 795-0208 or Kathryn Stellmack at (561) 333-6910.

Briefs