Mosley Joins President’s Circle At Chamber

By at March 24, 2017 | 12:03 am | Print

The Wellington Chamber of Commerce recently welcomed local entrepreneur Henry N. Mosley Jr. to its President’s Circle Trustee Level.

Mosley is a U.S. Army veteran. An injury ended his career as a diesel mechanic after 20 years of service. However, Mosley rebounded as an entrepreneur. He launched HNM Menswear to solve his personal struggles to find fashionable clothing to suit his needs. He first opened his store in Winter Haven. It was received well by the community but closed in October 2014 because Mosley’s wife, Tonja, received an opportunity to work as CFO for Good Samaritan Medical Center.

The Mosleys are both graduates of Glades Central High School in Belle Glade. Moving to Wellington gave them an opportunity to raise their young family near relatives. Upon relocating to Wellington, Mosley began to seek a new location for HNM Menswear. With personal savings and the help of the Paragon Foundation, he opened HNM Menswear in its current location at 9192 Forest Hill Blvd. in Wellington last year.

Mosley is a minister in his local church and serves on committees for the Wellington Chamber of Commerce and the Central Palm Beach County Chamber of Commerce. He and his wife have three children and have been married for 19 years.

For more info., call (561) 281-9522 or visit www.hnmmenswear.com.

ABOVE: Henry N. Mosley Jr.

