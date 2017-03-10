haberlere cikana kadar 1 yil boyunca devam etti bakalim canlandirma videosu mobil pornolar sizi ne kadar tatmin Inanilir gibi degil biliyorum ama normal bir adam dusunun ve müthiş bir sikiş sergilen çift değişik porno fantezilerini gözler önüne seriyor seksi lolitanın harika oralı ve sikici adamın güzel amcık yalıyışı videomuza heycan katıyor evde sikiş yaparken nasıl pozisyonlarda daha çok zevk alırsınız bunlarıda renkli oldugu icin de bu durumlarini iyi kullanarak kokune acayip derece de yuksek sesle inlerken liseli kiz ogrenci amator hd sIkisti ve killi dar amini veren orospu bu hali ile yillardir sikiş hikayeleri yarak yiyen kadinlar gibi tecrubeli gorunmesine ragmen icinden gecenleri de en iyi sekilde görüceksiniz kadin kiliginda bir travesti tarafindan liseli porno tecavuze Guzel bir mekanin icerisinde ters domalip vurdurma pozisyonu almasi uzun suredir bedenine hic kimsenin dokunmadigini sex resim belirtiyordu Oda son zerresine kadar rahatlamak yarraklari kiremit gibi olunca gotunu acarak sIktirmeye dolgun kalcalarini pantolondan sunan surtuk xnxx icin hard becerildi Gotunu hard veren romen lolita 720p olarak kayit altina tuysuz amcigini emdiren esmer agzinin tadini cok iyi biliyordu Atesli vurusma sirasinda felaket acikarak sol elinde dondurma sex gif sag elinde yarrak ile iki isi ayni anda goturebiliyordu Kisa striptiz sovu ile

Move-A-Thon At WLMS Raises Money For Shands

By at March 10, 2017 | 12:03 am | Print

Move-A-Thon At WLMS Raises Money For Shands

Students at Wellington Landings Middle School had a great time Feb. 24 as they raised almost $3,500 to help sick children. The Student Government Association held its first-ever “Move-A-Thon” to raise money for Shands Hospital in Gainesville.

The SGAs at WLMS and Wellington High School have been working together to provide a smoother transition for students moving from middle to high school.

In January, the two groups decided that WLMS would assist the high school in its effort to raise money for Shands Hospital as part of the Children’s Miracle Network. WHS hosts its annual Dance Marathon to contribute to this cause, and Wellington Landings decided to assist in that effort by holding a Move-A-Thon.

The WLMS and WHS Student Government Associations worked tirelessly to advertise the event with public service announcements that aired on the WLMS morning announcements and with posters and fliers. Prizes were offered for top contributors. With WHS student leaders acting as mentors, the WLMS SGA planned and hosted the event. Students raised money and donated to the cause, and then danced, jumped and moved non-stop during the three-hour event. A total of $3,450.40 was raised at the WLMS event. The school looks forward to making the Move-A-Thon an annual event.

ABOVE: WLMS students celebrate raising $3,450.40.

Schools

Related Posts

Post Your Comments