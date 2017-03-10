Move-A-Thon At WLMS Raises Money For Shands

Students at Wellington Landings Middle School had a great time Feb. 24 as they raised almost $3,500 to help sick children. The Student Government Association held its first-ever “Move-A-Thon” to raise money for Shands Hospital in Gainesville.

The SGAs at WLMS and Wellington High School have been working together to provide a smoother transition for students moving from middle to high school.

In January, the two groups decided that WLMS would assist the high school in its effort to raise money for Shands Hospital as part of the Children’s Miracle Network. WHS hosts its annual Dance Marathon to contribute to this cause, and Wellington Landings decided to assist in that effort by holding a Move-A-Thon.

The WLMS and WHS Student Government Associations worked tirelessly to advertise the event with public service announcements that aired on the WLMS morning announcements and with posters and fliers. Prizes were offered for top contributors. With WHS student leaders acting as mentors, the WLMS SGA planned and hosted the event. Students raised money and donated to the cause, and then danced, jumped and moved non-stop during the three-hour event. A total of $3,450.40 was raised at the WLMS event. The school looks forward to making the Move-A-Thon an annual event.

ABOVE: WLMS students celebrate raising $3,450.40.

