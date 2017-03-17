New Horizons Celebrates Read Across America Day

New Horizons Elementary School recently celebrated Read Across America Day with special activities throughout campus. The cafeteria served green eggs and ham for breakfast, and there was a special Dr. Seuss tribute on the morning news. Teachers throughout the school conducted fun activities and experiments to promote reading all throughout the day. Shown above, second-grade teacher Barbara Garcia reads One Fish, Two Fish, Red Fish, Blue Fish to kindergarten students in the library.

Share this: Email

Facebook

Twitter



Schools