New Horizons Students Visit Ellis Island

New Horizons Elementary School recently hosted its annual Ellis Island immigration activity for second grade students. Students, after studying about immigration, dressed as an immigrant from their family’s country of origin and got to experience Ellis Island, circa 1900. Aside from providing a unique and hands-on family learning experience, the schoolwide activity teaches tolerance, diversity and patriotism. This year, New Horizons was honored to have Wellington senior volunteers to man the Ellis Island stations. Shown above are Edie Tetrault’s and Lourdes Palmer’s second-grade classes.

