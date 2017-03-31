Nic Roldan’s Sunset Polo & White Party
By Denise Fleischman at March 31, 2017 | 12:04 am | Print
Nic Roldan, along with Mark and Katherine Bellissimo, hosted the second annual Nic Roldan’s Sunset Polo & White Party on Friday, March 24 at the Wanderers Club in Wellington. There were silent and live auctions to benefit Brooke USA, a nonprofit that helps working equines around the world. The poolside party featured live singing performances and a DJ, along with a short polo game. For more information, visit www.brookeusa.org.