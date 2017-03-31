Northern County ABWA To Host 21st Annual Fashion Show On April 15

The Northern Palm Beach Chapter of the American Business Women’s Association will host its 21st annual fashion show and luncheon on Saturday, April 15 from 11 a.m. until 2 p.m. at the Embassy Suites Hotel in Palm Beach Gardens.

The cost is $40 before the event. Tickets at the door will be cash or check only and are $45. To purchase tickets via credit card, visit www.abwanpbflorida.org and select “guest reservation.”

The Embassy Suites Hotel is located at 4350 PGA Blvd.

Fashion Coordinator Rose Meyerowich will present spring and resort fashions from local boutiques. Proceeds will help support education, professional development and scholarships.

Attendees can expect spectacular fashions, a luncheon and a chance to win some of the door prizes donated by businesses, buy raffle tickets for great items, participate in a 50/50 raffle, get gift baskets and more. For tickets or more information, call Sam Markwell (561) 644-2384.

The ABWA also will present its third annual Woman of Excellence Award. The award will be made from Palm Beach County residents who have shown an outstanding example of volunteerism.

